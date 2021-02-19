Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) Initiated with a Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) received a Hold rating and a C$16.50 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 46.3% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Precision Drilling, Pembina Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inter Pipeline with a $13.03 average price target, representing a -5.1% downside. In a report issued on February 11, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$16.50 price target.

Inter Pipeline’s market cap is currently $5.96B and has a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a midstream oil and natural gas company, which engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing, Bulk Liquid Storage, and Corporate. The Oil Sands Transportation segment consists of the Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems that transport petroleum products and provide related blending and handling services in Alberta. The Conventional Oil Pipelines segment primarily implicates the transportation, storage, and processing of hydrocarbons, as well as midstream marketing blending and handling services. The NGL Processing segment comprises of processing natural gas to extract NGLs including ethane and a mixture of propane, butane and pentanes plus. The Bulk Liquid Storage segment involves the primary storage and handling of bulk liquid products through the operation of sixteen bulk liquid storage terminals. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs. The company was founded on October 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.