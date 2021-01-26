Inter Parfums (IPAR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Inter Parfums (IPAR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 67.5% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Inter Parfums has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.00, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Inter Parfums’ market cap is currently $1.91B and has a P/E ratio of 59.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IPAR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Torres Robert Bensoussan, a Director at IPAR bought 1,000 shares for a total of $26,390.

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through following segments: European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. Its brands include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Bebe, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto and other. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in May 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.