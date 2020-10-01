Intelligent Systems (INS) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Intelligent Systems (INS), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Intelligent Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.