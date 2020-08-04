Intelligent Systems (INS) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Intelligent Systems (INS) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Genworth Financial, Oportun Financial, and MGIC Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intelligent Systems with a $51.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.24 and a one-year low of $23.26. Currently, Intelligent Systems has an average volume of 54.64K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.