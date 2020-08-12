Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released yesterday, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Intellicheck Mobilisia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, representing a 32.5% upside. In a report issued on August 10, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.54 and a one-year low of $1.91. Currently, Intellicheck Mobilisia has an average volume of 262.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IDN in relation to earlier this year.

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of identity authentication systems for various applications including mobile, handheld and integrated systems for the government, military and commercial markets. Its products include ID-Check, Retail ID, and Age ID, a patented technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.