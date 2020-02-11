Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Silvan Tuerkcan from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Seattle Genetics.

Intellia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.50.

The company has a one-year high of $19.00 and a one-year low of $10.26. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has an average volume of 620.7K.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class.