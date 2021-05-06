Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 40.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellia Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.17, a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.6 million and GAAP net loss of $42.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class. The company was founded by Andrew May, Luciano Marraffini, Rodolphe Barrangou, Nessan Bermingham, Rachel Haurwitz, Erik Sontheimer, Jennifer Doudna, and Derrick Rossi in May 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.