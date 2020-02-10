Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), with a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 64.7% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellia Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.50.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.07 million.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class.