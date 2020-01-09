Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) today and set a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellia Therapeutics with a $40.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.00 and a one-year low of $10.26. Currently, Intellia Therapeutics has an average volume of 589.8K.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of gene editing-based therapies. It provides scientific expertise, clinical development, and intellectual property position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of CRISPR or Cas9 genome editing and develop a potential new drug class.