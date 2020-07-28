IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) Receives a Buy from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Buy rating on IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) on July 20 and set a price target of C$1.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 51.8% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, and Kalytera Therapeutics.

IntelGenx Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.90.

The company has a one-year high of $0.70 and a one-year low of $0.12. Currently, IntelGenx Technologies has an average volume of 309.8K.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing. IntelGenx Technologies was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.