Intel (INTC) Receives a Sell from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Sell rating on Intel (INTC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.60, close to its 52-week high of $60.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 63.7% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.50, which is a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $60.97 and a one-year low of $42.86. Currently, Intel has an average volume of 17.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

