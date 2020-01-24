Intel (INTC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Intel (INTC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.32, close to its 52-week high of $63.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 75.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $59.50 average price target, representing a -5.3% downside. In a report issued on January 21, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $64.00 price target.

Intel’s market cap is currently $275.4B and has a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

