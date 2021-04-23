Intel (INTC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Intel (INTC), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 78.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $67.09, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Intel’s market cap is currently $254.8B and has a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

Intel manufactures and sells microprocessors, chipsets, flash memory as well as other products and platforms for compute, storage, network and other functions. The company’s data-centric businesses include Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), with the PC-centric business comprised of Client Computing Group (CCG). It derives a majority of its revenue from platform products, which incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or multichip package.

