Intel (INTC) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Intel (INTC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 81.2% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $65.54, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Intel’s market cap is currently $230.2B and has a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.19.

Intel manufactures and sells microprocessors, chipsets, flash memory as well as other products and platforms for compute, storage, network and other functions. The company’s data-centric businesses include Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), with the PC-centric business comprised of Client Computing Group (CCG). It derives a majority of its revenue from platform products, which incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or multichip package.

