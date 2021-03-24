Intel (INTC) Receives a Hold from Charter Equity

In a report released today, Edward F. Snyder from Charter Equity maintained a Hold rating on Intel (INTC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Skyworks Solutions, and Qualcomm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $65.48 average price target, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intel’s market cap is currently $257.9B and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intel manufactures and sells microprocessors, chipsets, flash memory as well as other products and platforms for compute, storage, network and other functions. The company’s data-centric businesses include Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), with the PC-centric business comprised of Client Computing Group (CCG). It derives a majority of its revenue from platform products, which incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or multichip package.

Read More on INTC: