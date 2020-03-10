Intel (INTC) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Intel (INTC), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $66.93, representing a 26.9% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.29 and a one-year low of $42.86. Currently, Intel has an average volume of 24.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

