Intel (INTC) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

In a report issued on March 9, Vivek Arya from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Intel (INTC), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Arya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Arya covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $66.69 average price target, a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.29 and a one-year low of $42.86. Currently, Intel has an average volume of 24.64M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

