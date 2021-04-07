Intel (INTC) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

In a report released yesterday, Harlan Sur from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Intel (INTC), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.56, close to its 52-week high of $67.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Sur is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 71.2% success rate. Sur covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Texas Instruments.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.37, a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.44 and a one-year low of $43.61. Currently, Intel has an average volume of 35.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

Intel manufactures and sells microprocessors, chipsets, flash memory as well as other products and platforms for compute, storage, network and other functions. The company’s data-centric businesses include Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), with the PC-centric business comprised of Client Computing Group (CCG). It derives a majority of its revenue from platform products, which incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or multichip package.

