Intel (INTC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and Merrill Lynch gave Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Buy rating on Intel today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.16, close to its 52-week high of $59.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $57.24, a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Nomura also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $59.59 and a one-year low of $42.86. Currently, Intel has an average volume of 18.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

