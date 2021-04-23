Intel (INTC): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Intel (INTC) yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Allegro MicroSystems, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $67.52 average price target, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Intel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.98 billion and net profit of $5.86 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.21 billion and had a net profit of $6.91 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

Intel manufactures and sells microprocessors, chipsets, flash memory as well as other products and platforms for compute, storage, network and other functions. The company’s data-centric businesses include Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), with the PC-centric business comprised of Client Computing Group (CCG). It derives a majority of its revenue from platform products, which incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or multichip package.

