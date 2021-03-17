Intec Pharma (NTEC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Intec Pharma (NTEC). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.7% and a 60.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Intec Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.82 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Intec Pharma has an average volume of 1.02M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company was founded by Zvi Joseph in 2000 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.