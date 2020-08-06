Intec Pharma (NTEC) Receives a Hold from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Hold rating on Intec Pharma (NTEC) today and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 30.9% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Intec Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.56 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Intec Pharma has an average volume of 10.4M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company was founded by Zvi Joseph in 2000 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.