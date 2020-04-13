Intec Pharma (NTEC) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Intec Pharma (NTEC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.21, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 32.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Intec Pharma is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $6.75 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, Intec Pharma has an average volume of 2.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTEC in relation to earlier this year.

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company was founded by Zvi Joseph in 2000 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.