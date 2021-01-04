Intec Pharma (NTEC) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Intec Pharma (NTEC) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.45, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Intec Pharma is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intec Pharma’s market cap is currently $13.62M and has a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company was founded by Zvi Joseph in 2000 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.