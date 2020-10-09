Intec Pharma (NTEC) Gets a Hold Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Intec Pharma (NTEC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Intec Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Intec Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.01 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intec Pharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of drugs based on proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its Accordion Pill technology is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs under development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The company was founded by Zvi Joseph in 2000 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.