Insurance Acquisition (INSU) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Insurance Acquisition (INSU), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 58.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Insurance Acquisition has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.91 and a one-year low of $9.52. Currently, Insurance Acquisition has an average volume of 481.9K.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of insurance or insurance related services, with emphasis on regulated insurance or reinsurance companies. The company was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.