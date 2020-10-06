Insurance Acquisition (INSU) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Insurance Acquisition (INSU) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 60.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and FinTech Acquisition III.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Insurance Acquisition with a $20.00 average price target.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of insurance or insurance related services, with emphasis on regulated insurance or reinsurance companies. The company was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.