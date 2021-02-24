Insulet (PODD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Insulet (PODD) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $260.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 110.0% and a 74.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Insulet with a $283.83 average price target, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Based on Insulet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $234 million and net profit of $11.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $192 million and had a net profit of $800K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PODD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Shacey Petrovic, the President & CEO of PODD bought 3,417 shares for a total of $99,981.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.