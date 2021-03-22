Insulet (PODD) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Insulet (PODD), with a price target of $277.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $261.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $287.29, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $298.43 and a one-year low of $128.37. Currently, Insulet has an average volume of 452.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.