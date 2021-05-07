Insulet (PODD) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Insulet (PODD) yesterday and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $253.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $289.13.

Insulet’s market cap is currently $16.76B and has a P/E ratio of 2644.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.72.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

