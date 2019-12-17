Insulet (PODD) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Insulet (PODD), with a price target of $181.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.84, close to its 52-week high of $187.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $165.70, implying a -5.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Insulet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $852K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.66 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PODD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Fallon, a Director at PODD sold 14,525 shares for a total of $2,628,135.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.