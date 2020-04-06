Installed Building Products (IBP) Receives a Hold from Nomura

In a report released today, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Installed Building Products (IBP), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.9% and a 31.9% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Installed Building Products with a $56.25 average price target, implying a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $80.25 and a one-year low of $29.03. Currently, Installed Building Products has an average volume of 304.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Installed Building Products, Inc. engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.