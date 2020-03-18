Installed Building Products (IBP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Installed Building Products (IBP), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.61, close to its 52-week low of $31.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Installed Building Products with a $70.75 average price target, implying a 102.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $78.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Installed Building Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Installed Building Products, Inc. engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.