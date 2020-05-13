Installed Building Products (IBP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 11, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Installed Building Products (IBP), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Installed Building Products has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.25, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.25 and a one-year low of $29.02. Currently, Installed Building Products has an average volume of 346K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc. engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.