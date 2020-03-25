Installed Building Products (IBP) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Seldon Clarke maintained a Buy rating on Installed Building Products (IBP) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.8% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Builders Firstsource, Fortune Brands, and Trex Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Installed Building Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.00, a 77.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $80.25 and a one-year low of $29.02. Currently, Installed Building Products has an average volume of 285K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Installed Building Products, Inc. engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.