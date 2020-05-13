InspireMD (NSPR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on InspireMD (NSPR), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.89, close to its 52-week low of $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 37.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InspireMD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $5.30 and a one-year low of $0.48. Currently, InspireMD has an average volume of 120.2K.

InspireMD, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.