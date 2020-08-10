Insmed (INSM) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Insmed (INSM), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 44.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Insmed has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.75, a 56.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.94 and a one-year low of $12.09. Currently, Insmed has an average volume of 900K.

Insmed, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Its first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. The MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Its earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.