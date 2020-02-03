Insmed (INSM) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Insmed (INSM) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 49.4% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Insmed with a $45.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Insmed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $60.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $91.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Insmed, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Its first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. The MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Its earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.