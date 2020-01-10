Inseego (INSG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Northland Securities and Lake Street gave Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Inseego yesterday and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

Inseego has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, Lake Street also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on Inseego’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.19 million.

Inseego Corp.is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions. The company serves service providers, distributors, consumers, and the enterprise.

