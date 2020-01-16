Inphi (IPHI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on Inphi (IPHI) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.40, close to its 52-week high of $83.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Inphi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.82.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Inphi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IPHI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.