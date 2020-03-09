Inphi (IPHI) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Inphi (IPHI), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inphi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.40.

The company has a one-year high of $93.58 and a one-year low of $39.34. Currently, Inphi has an average volume of 817.8K.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.