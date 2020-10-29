Inphi (IPHI) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Inphi (IPHI), with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.60, close to its 52-week high of $142.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 68.1% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inphi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $147.73.

The company has a one-year high of $142.00 and a one-year low of $55.72. Currently, Inphi has an average volume of 925.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IPHI in relation to earlier this year.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. The Semiconductor solutions comprises of solutions that address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks; maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments; and enable the rollout of next generation communications, datacenter, and computing infrastructures. The company was founded by Loi Nguyen, Gopal Raghavan, Timothy D. Semones, and Ashok Dhawan in November 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.