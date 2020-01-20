Inphi (IPHI) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on January 16, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Inphi (IPHI), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.11, close to its 52-week high of $84.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Inphi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.18, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.30 and a one-year low of $33.58. Currently, Inphi has an average volume of 748.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IPHI in relation to earlier this year.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.