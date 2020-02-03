Inphi (IPHI) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Inphi (IPHI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Inphi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.70.

The company has a one-year high of $85.04 and a one-year low of $38.11. Currently, Inphi has an average volume of 666.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IPHI in relation to earlier this year.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.