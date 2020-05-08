Inphi (IPHI) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Inphi (IPHI), with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 52.9% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inphi with a $111.45 average price target, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Inphi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $103 million and GAAP net loss of $13.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $86.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.63 million.

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. The Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. The Semiconductor solutions comprises of solutions that address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks; maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments; and enable the rollout of next generation communications, datacenter, and computing infrastructures. The company was founded by Loi Nguyen, Gopal Raghavan, Timothy D. Semones, and Ashok Dhawan in November 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.