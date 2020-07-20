Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 58.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.33 million and GAAP net loss of $32.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Simon Benito, a Director at INO sold 8,750 shares for a total of $139,563.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Read More on INO: