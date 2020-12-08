Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $2.13B and has a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.84.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.