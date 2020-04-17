Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 35.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.80, which is a 41.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $279.5K and GAAP net loss of $37.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $32.96 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

