Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Stifel Nicolaus gave Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Inovio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.18.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.3% and a 26.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a $10.00 average price target, representing a 37.6% upside. In a report issued on March 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.36 and a one-year low of $1.92. Currently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 26.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INO in relation to earlier this year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

