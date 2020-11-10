Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.73.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.57.

The company has a one-year high of $33.79 and a one-year low of $2.19. Currently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 16.55M.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

